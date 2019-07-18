Watchdogs down Post 319

Posted: Thursday, July 18, 2019 1:48 pm

Watchdogs down Post 319 By Bruce Odson

A big 4-run 2nd inning gave Beresford their margin as they held on to win 11-7 in Wednesday, July 10.

Eric Johnson had a triple and Brenden Klasi a double. Samuel Otten had 2 RBI as did Johnson.

Post 319 left 10 on base.

Posted in on Thursday, July 18, 2019 1:48 pm.

