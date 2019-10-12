Volleyball team now 10-3 on season Only losses this week to B powerhouse Northwestern

In all 3 games, Lennox took an early 5-point lead. Much of the Orioles’ success in the first game was serving pressure from their seniors, Madysen Vlastuin and Rianna Fillipi. Head coach Erin Ellinger called an early time out with good results – the Husky serve receive got in a rhythm and they came from behind to tie and eventually take the lead. In that game, Gracie Holmes had both the best and the worst serves of the night. She usually leads the teams in aces, but her first serve slipped off her hand and didn’t even make it to the net. She made up for that the next time she went back to serve, delivering an ace that the Oriole libero couldn’t control. Riley Donnelly put pressure on with her serve, too, to build a Husky lead, and Carlie Corder had 4 blocks and Kyra Fennel 2 block assists in the first game to control the net. The game ended with a Kenna Curry kill and a block.