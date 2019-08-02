Undefeated in Majors

The Westside Little League team ‘Truck Stop Sign Shop’ went undefeated this season at the Majors level – the first team to achieve the milestone in Majors. Westside Little League has been around since 1975. The team went 18-0 in league games and had 7 of the 10 players named to All Star teams. Team manager Russ Wauhob would like to thank his wife, Kim, and all the players, parents and coaches for a great season to remember.