The Westside Little League team went undefeated in the Major level. Pictured are, front from left, Cruz Vasquez, Isaiah Horn, Ethan Kimsey, A.J. Blair and Bryson Hanson; middle, Isaac Klemme, Preston Konopacek, Jack Brown, Hunter Wauhob and Tyler Cornelsen; and back, coaches Jason Klemme, Katy Brown, manager Russ Wauhob, Kim Wauhob and John Cornelsen.
Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:12 pm
Undefeated in Majors
The Westside Little League team ‘Truck Stop Sign Shop’ went undefeated this season at the Majors level – the first team to achieve the milestone in Majors. Westside Little League has been around since 1975. The team went 18-0 in league games and had 7 of the 10 players named to All Star teams. Team manager Russ Wauhob would like to thank his wife, Kim, and all the players, parents and coaches for a great season to remember.
