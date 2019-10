Dakota Valley swept Dell Rapids 25-5, 25-10, 26-24 Monday, Oct. 7 at home.

The Panthers moved to 19-1 while the Quarriers dropped to 3-16. Ally Beresford had 5 aces to go with her 34 assists. Tori Schulz had 12 kills and 3 blocks. Sophia Atchison had 10 kills and 2 aces.

DV plays at Madison Thursday, Oct. 10 and go to the Western Christian Invite Saturday, Oct. 12 where they’ll face some of the top teams in northwest Iowa.