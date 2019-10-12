Panthers fall to #2 Dells

It was a game of two halves in Dell Rapids, Friday night, Oct. 4, as Dell Rapids defeated Daktoa Valley 28-7 on their homecoming.

The game had periods of not just rain, but heavy rain.

Dakota Valley received the kickoff. On the first play from scrimmage, Kobey June ran 51 yards to the Dell Rapids 28. The drive stalled, assisted by a DV offside penalty. They missed the field goal attempt.

DV held the hosts to a 3 and out. Key was a 5-yard tackle for loss by Johnny Tureaud.

The short punt gave DV the ball at the DR 36. Eight plays later, on a 4th and 1, Zion Robinson carried it in for a touchdown. Trey Bowen’s PAT was good.

DR moved the ball for one 1st down, but on a 3rd and 9, a pass was broken up by Donald Whitlock, forcing a punt. DV was pinned down at their 5. The Panthers moved the ball, garnering two 1st downs. A 3rd and 2 came up short by a yard, forcing a punt.

