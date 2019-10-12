Huskies drop match in Sioux Falls

The volleyball team is now 15-6, and most of those losses came to top-ranked teams.

That was the case Oct. 3, as the Huskies travelled to Sioux Falls to play the #2-ranked Chargers. They lost the match 14-25, 14-25, 18-25.

Passing was a problem for EPJ, as several Christian servers went on long runs, wreaking havoc with the Husky offense. Without good passes, the sets were off and hitters were not connecting at their usual high level. Kenna Curry finished with 6 kills, nearly half her usual total. The Charger blockers seemed to key on EPJ’s other middle, Carlie Corder, and she had only 3 kills.

