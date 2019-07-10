DV girls fall to EPJ

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 4:00 pm

DV girls fall to EPJ By Bruce Odson Leadercourier-times.com

A strong 2nd inning with 7 runs for Elk Point-Jefferson U18 gave the hosts a 11-3 win over DV U16 Thursday, June 27.

Emma Wiese and Rylee Rosenquist had 2 hits each. Rosenquist and Brooke Carlson each had doubles.

DV left 9 on base and had 6 errors in the field.

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 4:00 pm.

© Copyright 2019, leadercourier-times.com, Elk Point, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.