Ellie Wiese
DV U16 pitcher Ellie Wiese puts some wicked spin on the ball in a game played June 27 at Elk Point.
Posted: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 4:00 pm
DV girls fall to EPJ
By Bruce Odson
A strong 2nd inning with 7 runs for Elk Point-Jefferson U18 gave the hosts a 11-3 win over DV U16 Thursday, June 27.
Emma Wiese and Rylee Rosenquist had 2 hits each. Rosenquist and Brooke Carlson each had doubles.
DV left 9 on base and had 6 errors in the field.
