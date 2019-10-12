DV wins it back

In the most anticipated in matchup in Class A, whether regular season or post-season, Dakota Valley hosted last year’s state champion, Sioux Falls Christian, Sept. 26.

Trailing 0-2, in what seemed like a sure-fire win for Christian, Dakota Valley wasn’t out of it as they came back and won the last 3 matches to take the game – 17-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-11.

Ally Beresford put up 28 assists while Sophia Atchison put down 10 kills. Atchison also stuffed SFC 5 times followed by Tori Schulz at 4. Taylor Wilshier added 23 digs to her list. Beresford and Rosenquist served the only aces with 3 and 2, respectively.

See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.