Legion season ends at home

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:40 pm

Legion season ends at home By Susan Odson Leadercourier-times.com

Elk Point-Jefferson hosted the American Legion region tournament July 24-27 and came within 1 game of making the state tournament.

See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:40 pm.

© Copyright 2019, leadercourier-times.com, Elk Point, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.