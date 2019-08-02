SYA 10U League runner-ups

The DVSA 10U Bourne/Riibe team took runner-up in the top bracket division for the SYA end of season tournament. All four DVSA 10U teams qualified for top seeding in the tournament.
The DVSA 10U Bourne/Riibe team took runner-up in the top bracket division for the SYA end of season tournament. All four DVSA 10U teams qualified for top seeding in the tournament.
Posted in Sports on Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:11 pm.
