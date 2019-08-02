SYA 10U League runner-ups

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:11 pm

SYA 10U League runner-ups

The DVSA 10U Bourne/Riibe team took runner-up in the top bracket division for the SYA end of season tournament. All four DVSA 10U teams qualified for top seeding in the tournament.
  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:11 pm.

© Copyright 2019, leadercourier-times.com, Elk Point, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.