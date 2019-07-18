EPJ students attend state trap

Elk Point-Jefferson and Vermillion High Schools co-op for their South Dakota Clay Target League. They participate in the 2A – Conference 1 and placed 3rd out of 6 teams. At state, the team placed 10th overall with 424 points.

Students participating in the state tournament June 8-9 in Aberdeen were Zach Branson, Izzy Connors, Quinn Connors, Maddy Derochie, Kate Develder, Tyler Develder, Braden Evans-Raber, Johnathan Kjose, Kasey Kneebone, Braeden Orr, John Orr, Keeley Passick, Tanner Pederson, Rian Quam, Brady Quiett, Darrin Quiett, Carter Skogsberg, Augustine Stokely, Julie Sundheim and Joseph Weis.

J. Orr took 2nd place in the High Gun – Novice (male) event with 75 points. He was beat out from the gold by Braiden Mahrt of Chamberlain High School who had 76 points. K. Develder took 3rd in the High Gun – Jr. Varsity (female) event with 87 points. She was beat by Jayden Johnson (1st) and Harper Kirsch (2nd) of Platte-Geddes who scored 92 and 91, respectively.

