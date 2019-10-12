Dakota Valley wins by touchdown

For many years in South Dakota, a football slogan was, “I am for anyone playing against West Central.” In a tough battle Friday, Sept. 27, Dakota Valley defeated West Central 20-14. Extended drives were the exception. There were 11 punts.

On the fourth possession of the game, the Panthers scored on a 7-play, 53-yard touchdown capped off with a Nathan Favors 25-yard run. Trey Bowen’s PAT was good.

West Central responded with a 15-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. The extra point was good. West Central was aided by a 15-yard DV penalty.

The Panthers responded quickly. Favors connected to Kobey June for a 69-yard touchdown. Bowen’s PAT was good.

After one first down, Braeden Wright sacked the WC quarterback for a loss. Zion Robinson blocked the punt out of bounds.

