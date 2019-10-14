Photo by Madisen Martinez
Isaac Bruns
Freshman Isaac Bruns of Dakota Valley shoots out of the rough in the opening round of the state golf meet.
Photo by Madisen Martinez
Paul Bruns
Dakota Valley junior Paul Bruns putts at the state golf meet.
Photo by Madisen Martinez
Keaton Hensley
Dakota Valley senior Keaton Hensley shoots for the green.
Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:53 pm
Panthers’ first day at state golf
By Bruce Odson
Leadercourier-times.com
Dakota Valley travelled to a familiar course – The Bluffs in Vermillion – for the state golf meet Oct. 7 and 8. On the 1st day, Keaton Hensley shot 39-42, 81 and is tied for 5th place with 1 other golfer.
Paul Bruns and Isaac Bruns are tied for 18th. Paul shot 40-46, 86 and Isaac 39-47, 86. Nine golfers are at 86.
