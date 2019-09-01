A promising start to the season

Playing 3 teams ranked in the top 5 preseason is the Husky football team’s challenge this year. They proved Friday night they can certainly compete at that level, even in a 20-14 loss.

EPJ opened the season against Mount Vernon/ Plankinton, ranked #5 by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association poll. Then again, EPJ received votes in that same poll, for the first time in several years. They’re on their way to playoff contention.

The Huskies struck first in the game, on a long touchdown run by Riley Schmitz. He came out of the backfield and turned the corner on the run. He led the team in rushing, with 137 yards and 2 TDs on only 3 carries.

EPJ relied heavily on the run out of its triple option formation. Quarterback Ethan Hammitt had 11 yards on 9 runs. He completed 3 of 6 passes for 39 yards, including a 25-yarder to Brody Weavill.

