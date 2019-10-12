Homecoming victory

Dakota Valley capped off homecoming activities with a 31-9 victory over Sioux Falls Christian. The visiting Chargers were Class 11B state champions in 2018.

The Panthers only led 10-9 at half. Two 3rd quarter touchdowns provided separation and a 4th quarter touchdown by Nathan Favors sealed the victory.

Dakota Valley excelled in the kicking game, with Evan Foster kicking a 26-yard field goal plus 3 touchbacks on kickoffs. Trey Bowen was a perfect 3 for 3 on PATs.

SFC received the kickoff. On a 3rd and 14, the receiver fumbled after the reception and Sam Otten recovered. Six plays later, Kobey June scored an 8-yard touchdown.

SFC had to punt after gaining only 9 yards. The Panthers picked up 18 on 8 plays that ended on a 4th and 9. DV had 3 penalities in the series.

SFC then turned it over on a 4th and 5. On the ensuing possession, DV lost a yard before punting.

SFC, on a 2nd and 13, connected on a 63-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion failed.

