Panthers pluck C-Hawks

The Dakota Valley Panthers forced the Canton C-Hawks to begin molting after the repeated three-game pouncing Sept. 19 on the C-Hawks court.

The DV volleyball team travelled to Canton and defeated them – 25-11, 25-7, 25-20.

Ally Beresford hit double digits in assists with 21 and added 2 digs, 4 kills and 4 aces to the stat books. Sam Archer and Rachel Rosenquist also hit double digits in digs with 11 and 10, respectively. Rosenquist led the way with 3 blocks. Six Panthers names were recorded in the stat books just in kills, split almost evenly, with Sophia Atchison leading the way with 9.

