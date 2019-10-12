Photo by Madisen Martinez
Madi Sievers
Dakota Valley celebrates after a Madi Sievers goal in their 1-0 win over Vermillion on senior night.
Photo by Madisen Martinez
Morgan Tritz
Morgan Tritz fights for control with a Vermillion player.
Photo by Madisen Martinez
Ivey Winckler
Sophomore Ivey Winckler takes the goal kick in Dakota Valley’s final home game last Thursday.
Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:38 pm
Soccer season ends
By Bruce Odson
Leadercourier-times.com
Dakota Valley’s soccer season ended with a 1-0 win against Vermillion Wednesday, Oct. 3 at home.
Dakota Valley ended their season 2-6-2. They just missed the playoffs. Dakota Valley had power points of 38.4 and Vermillion, the 6th and last team in, had power points of 38.582 and a record of 3-7-2.
Tea is the #1 seed. The Panthers lost to them in their opening game 0-6 but came back Oct. 1 to lose only 0-2 at Tea.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
Posted in
Sports
on
Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:38 pm.