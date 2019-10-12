Soccer season ends

Dakota Valley’s soccer season ended with a 1-0 win against Vermillion Wednesday, Oct. 3 at home.

Dakota Valley ended their season 2-6-2. They just missed the playoffs. Dakota Valley had power points of 38.4 and Vermillion, the 6th and last team in, had power points of 38.582 and a record of 3-7-2.

Tea is the #1 seed. The Panthers lost to them in their opening game 0-6 but came back Oct. 1 to lose only 0-2 at Tea.

