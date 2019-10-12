Huskies 4th at Invite

EPJ hosted the annual Husky Invite Sept. 19 at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. The format was match play for the 8 teams taking part. There were 8 sections, with a player earning his team 12 points for placing 1st in his section, 10 for 2nd, etc. Scores were not cumulative, but based on winning a hole.

Sioux Falls Christian won the event, scoring 78 points. Dell Rapids and West Central tied for 2nd at 64 and EPJ was 4th with 39 points. Tea Area was 5th with 38, Dakota Valley and Beresford tied for 6th at 37 and Canton 8th at 35.

Cade Fennel was the top Husky, placing 3rd in his group and scoring 8 points. Landon Geary, Devon Schmitz and Carter Langle were 5th, Nathan Buenger and Will Suing 6th and Ethan Kelly 8th.

The season is winding down for the golf team. They play in the DAK-12 Conference meet Monday, Sept. 23 at Spring Creek in Sioux Falls and in the Beresford Triangular Thursday, Sept. 26 before starting post-season play with regions Monday, Sept. 30, again at Spring Creek. The state meet is Oct. 7-8 in Vermillion.