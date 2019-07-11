Huskies down Tanagers

Elk Point-Jefferson came home with a 5-1 win over Vermillion July 6.

Tyler Goehring was the winning pitcher. He struck out 9 batters in 6 1/3 innings. Tyler Leif came in to finish the last two batters, striking out 1.

Leif led the offense, going 3-4. Andrew Nearman had 2 doubles and Preston Fejfar homered. Goehring had 2 hits, and Hunter Goehring, Miles Herrity and Skyler Swatek each got a hit.

EPJ hosted South Sioux City Monday, July 8 and goes to Beresford Monday, July 15. They play Dakota Valley Thursday, July 18 at home before hosting the region tournament July 24-27.