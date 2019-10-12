Big plays fuel Husky’s near-comeback

Friday night’s football game against Sioux Valley was a wild and crazy affair, showcasing big plays and crazy good talent. The 7 touchdown plays scored averaged over 33 yards each. EPJ came up just short, losing 21-28.

Two players came up big for the Huskies. On a Sioux Valley running play in the 4th quarter, Brody Weavill popped out of the pack with the ball and sprinted 75 yards for an EPJ touchdown. Tyler Goehring ran a kickoff back 75 yards, too.

“We got our first special teams points of the year with a great late game TD return by Tyler Goehring,” head coach Jake Terry said. “Started with some great blocks then Tyler turned on the jets and he was gone. Great play.”

The Huskies had a slow start, giving up an interception on their 1st possession that gave the Cossacks a short field and their 1st touchdown. On every EPJ play, SV seemed to have a couple of players in the backfield, keying on Riley Schmitz and Ethan Hammitt. EPJ had a hard time running their triple option.

After that 1st touchdown, though, the lines tightened up and they held the Cossacks the rest of the quarter.

“Great defensive battle by both teams,” Terry said, “one of the most physical games on both sides we have been a part of in years. I’m extremely proud of the team and the effort they gave Friday night. They never quit and gave themselves a chance to win against a very good Sioux Valley team.

“The game definitely turned into a chess match,” Terry said. “Their game play was to take away Riley. Ethan and Brody did a nice job stepping up to run the ball and take what they were giving us. However, they did a great job of taking advantage of our turnovers, thus giving them a short field and turning them into points.”

