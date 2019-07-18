DV participates in state tournament

Twenty Dakota Valley students participated in the 2019 South Dakota State Trap Shoot Tournament June 8-9 in Aberdeen. Dakota Valley finished 4th out of 6 teams in their conference and 12th overall at state.

In the High Gun – Novice (male) event, Christopher Jumper placed 16th with a score of 65, Ian Byington tied for 25th with 60, Nicholas Hanson and Ben Mathison tied for 31st with 58, Montgomery Parks tied for 47th with 52, Joe Vaughan tied for 50th with 51 and Sam Chartier placed 67th with 30 points. In the High Gun – Novice (female) event, Kyla Kriese tied for 20th with 48 points and Isabelle Tufty placed 34th with 24 points.