Sports Notes

South Dakota State University will receive a $425,000 guarantee when they open the football season at Minnesota.

Marisa Schulz will be a junior on the SDSU soccer team.

Drew Olson is a freshman defensive back at Iowa State.

Iowa Hawkeyes fans will be able to see their volleyball team when they come to Vermillion to play in a tournament.

Dakota Valley hosts Yankton this year. It would be nice in future years to play Brookings. Brookings plays their home games at SDSU. If the Panthers make the state championship game this year, they would get that opportunity.

Midco Sports commented that Ally Beresford is set for an awesome season as setter at DV.

Both USD and SDSU hosted Idaho State and Utah State this past week in soccer. Their big travel buses looked pretty luxurious.

In my days at Wyoming, we traveled by station wagon. The lone exception was when we came back to Howard Wood Relays and we shared a bus with Colorado State.

It should be an exciting year at all levels.