Sports Notes

The town of Dell Rapids has to be enjoying the football season. Dell Rapids St. Mary’s is ranked second in Class 9B. Over the years, a number of DV fans have gone to the St. Mary’s field since it is the first one you see when you come into town. Big Sioux River flooding took care of it for this season. St. Mary’s game Friday against Centerville was played at O’Gorman on 41st Street in Sioux Falls.