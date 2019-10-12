Tommy Scott, 75 of Anselmo, NE, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at a Sioux City care facility. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Grandview Cemetery in Anselmo with Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff and Govier Brothers of Broken Bow, NE.

Tommy Lee Scott was born Oct. 28, 1943 in Anselmo, the son of Robert and Zelma (Campbell) Scott. He attended school at Anselmo, graduating from Merna High School. He joined the United States Army served in the Korean Conflict, and later, was honorably discharged. He married Dianna Dishman Oct. 28, 1965. Together they made their home in Anselmo. Until the 1980s, they moved to Colorado until 1990 when they returned to Anselmo. Over the years, Mr. Scott owned and operated a Grade A Dairy Farm, worked construction, driving heavy equipment and worked for the Custer County Highway Department, retiring in 2004. During his retirement years, he helped area farmers and mowed for Custer County.

Mr. Scott was a 50-year member of the United Methodist Church in Anselmo. He was also a Mason and a member of the American Legion and VFW Member.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Jeffrey (Teresa) Scott of Wisconsin, Jason Scott of Kansas and Jeana (Tim) Squier of Dakota Dunes; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn (Larry) Klute of Hampton, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jeremy Scott.