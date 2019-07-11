Eunice Jurgensen

Eunice E. Jurgensen, 103, of Elk Point, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her residence.

A funeral service was held Monday, July 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point with Pastor Erik Olsen officiating. Burial was at Grace Hill Cemetery in Tripp City, SD.

Eunice E. Jungling was born Nov. 3, 1915 in Bon Homme County, near Tyndall, SD, to Carl and Rosia (Vilhauer) Jungling. She was one of seven girls.

She married Harry Jurgensen Sept. 29, 1938 in Sioux City. He died Sept. 27, 1987.

Mrs. Jurgensen is survived by three sisters, Lillian Mazourek of Yankton, Ada Schaefer of Sheboygan, WI and Verna Pardun of North Sioux City, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and three sisters Iona, Edna and Viola.

Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the arrangements.