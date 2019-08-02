Mary Lou Austin, 80, of Elk Point died in Sioux City Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Per Mary Lou’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no service. A private burial will be Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. in Yankton, with immediate family only. Following burial there will be a Celebration of Mary Lou’s life with a picnic in the Elk Point Community Park starting at 1 p.m. with family present.

Mary Lou was born on April 1, 1939 in rural Elk Point to Fred and Adeline Irwin. She was the seventh of 12 children. She attended Coyote District #21 Country School.

She held numerous jobs in her lifetime, including Shearon Bee Farm in Jefferson, Interbake Foods in North Sioux City, Ollies Drive Inn in Elk Point and The Leader-Courier in Elk Point.

Mary Lou enjoyed yardwork and going on lots of vacations with her family. Her family was her most valuable part of her life.

She is survived by her son, Dale (Linda) Austin of Lewis, IA; her daughter, Gail Derby of Lead; five sisters, Bessie (Jim) Millard of Shepard, MT, Marie Onnen of Grand Island, NE, and Alice Austin, Ruth Bergstedt and Gladys (Larry) Clark, all of Elk Point; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Sam Irwin, Ralph Irwin and Raymond Irwin; and three sisters, Grace Dyke, Elise Millard and Dorthy Rosenbaum.

Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com