Terry Jungemann

Terry Lee Jungemann, 74, of Jefferson, died Friday, July 26, 2019 in Sioux City.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home.

Terry Lee Jungemann was born April 15, 1945 to Walter and Virginia (Babcock) Jungemann. He attended Wolsey High School. He was in basketball, softball, paper staff, lettermen’s club, firemen’s club and FFA president. On Dec. 4, 1965, Mr. Jungemann married Dianna Wentz at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Lloyd Weiland in Yankton. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969 aboard the USS Graham, including a tour in Vietnam in 1967. After serving his country, Mr. Jungemann moved his family to Athol, SD for 10 years where he farmed for Lloyd Kegler. Then he moved his family to Yankton, while he went driving over the road for Earl Holbrock. He then moved to Jefferson and went to work for TeSlaa Trucking in Hull, IA. He retired after 33 years of service.

He loved farming, gardening and spending time with his family. He was well known for helping people. He had a beautiful smile and continued to smile through it all. Mr. Jungemann passed away from Lewy Disease.

Terry is survived by his wife; three sons, Zane (Misty) Jungemann of Jefferson, Chad Jungemann of Dallas, TX and Shane (Shaunna) Jungemann of Sioux Falls; two grandchildren; a brother, James (Sandy) Jungemann of Huron; two sisters-in-law, Janice Jungemann of Wolsey, SD and Norelle Bartel of Huron, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Marlo and Gerald; and two sisters, Yvonne Bartel and Lillian Hoskins.

