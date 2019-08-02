William Patnaude

William James Patnaude, 75, of Elk Point died Thursday July 25, 2019.

Bill, or Mr. Bill, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born July 16, 1944 to parents Leon and Loretta Patnaude. He grew up in Elk Point with his sisters, Rosemary, Patsy and Sue Ellen, where they made many adventures and created even more memories together. One of the things Bill was most proud of was building his family home and filming all of his children’s daily lives.

In addition to honorably serving in the United States Coast Guard, Bill was co-owner and operator of Randall’s Formal Wear. Bill moved from Elk Point to Lawrence, KS in order to be closer to his sister, Rosemary, and eventually settled in Aurora, CO, where he spent his final years. Above all things, Bill was a family man.

He is survived by his three sisters, Rosemary, Patsy and Sue Ellen; his children, Matthew, Ryan, Sarah and Jordan; and four grandchildren that he loved above everyone else.

Memorial services will be held in Elk Point with a time and date to be announced at a later time.