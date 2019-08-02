Clifford E. Haines, 90, of Elk Point, died July 24, 2019.

Services were Saturday, July 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point with Pastor Erik Olson officiating. Burial was at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in rural Elk Point with military honors following the luncheon at the church.

Clifford Haines was born March 15, 1929 in Nokomis, IL to Elden Herbert Haines and Neva Elaine Tooley. His mother died when he was seven and his father when he was eight. He came to rural Elk Point to live with his aunt and uncle, Mildred and Arthur Staum.

Mr. Haines was enlisted in the United States Army Air Force. He spent most of his time service stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

He married Esther Johnson June 28, 1955. Mr. Haines owned his business, Haines Trucking, driving Peterbilts cross country for more than 50 years. He loved travelling the country, making a living for his family and meeting people. He will be missed, but never forgotten with his big hugs and teasing manner.

Mr. Haines is survived by his wife; two sons, Andy Gardner of South Sioux City and Clifford Haines, Jr., of Elk Point; four daughters, Peggy (Wayne) McDole of Osceola, IA, Cristy Harkness of Elk Point, Colette (Rick) Livingston of Elk Point and Cheryl (Chuck) Burrell of Vermillion; a daughter-in-law, Mary Schlegelmilch of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Muryl (Juanita) Haines of Canton, MO; two sisters, Melba Miller of Fillmore, IL and Arlene Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle and two brothers, Don Tooley and Carrol Staum.

Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com