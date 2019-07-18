Tompkins, Hanson share their talents with the fans

Eric Tompkins isn’t quite sure what to expect from the Heritage Music Fest this Saturday. He’s not a professional musician, although he’s played a variety of venues in the area.

He’s also not sure exactly what he’ll be performing. He plays a little bit of everything, from 60s music through today, country and classic rock. He’s leaning towards Johnny Cash and Bob Seger, but will probably play a few of his original tunes, as well.

Tompkins was approached by Matt Dosdall to appear at the music fest. Dosdall knew him from performances at their church, Elk Point United Parish. He also performed at the Elk Point Mason’s annual President’s Day dinner. He and his partner, Eric Meek, play all over the area, from bars, to private parties to corporate events. Every year, they play the Beer Garden at the South Dakota State Fair. Tompkins said they play for the love of the music.

“I’m not looking to become famous,” he said.

