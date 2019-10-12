Council approves library signage

A process that began in 2018 was completed by the North Sioux City City Council Monday night, Oct. 7. The council had previously agreed to have an electronic sign placed near River Drive by the North Sioux City Community Library. The budgeted amount in 2018 was $40,000; however, that did not include a base or electrical installation. The current sign, with those estimations, would cost $49,999. After a few questions, the council approved the sign to not exceed $49,999. At a later date, the budget will need to be supplemented from the 212 second penny fund to fund the project.