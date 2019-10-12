Council approves library signage

A process that began in 2018 was completed by the North Sioux City City Council Monday night, Oct. 7. The council had previously agreed to have an electronic sign placed near River Drive by the North Sioux City Community Library. The budgeted amount in 2018 was $40,000; however, that did not include a base or electrical installation. The current sign, with those estimations, would cost $49,999. After a few questions, the council approved the sign to not exceed $49,999. At a later date, the budget will need to be supplemented from the 212 second penny fund to fund the project.
The council had asked for more information regarding a previous ordinance on storage containers. North Sioux City City Administrator Ted Cherry and North Sioux City Police Captain Dustin Sharkey went around town and found 26 along Highway 105 and Military Road, five in the Flynn area, 11 along North Derby and the highway commercial area, 25 on South Derby and seven in residential and other areas – for a total of 74 regular storage containers, not including semi-trailers that don’t have axles or wheels on them.
