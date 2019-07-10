Parking meters debut in Texas

The earliest archives of the Union County Courier at the Elk Point-Jefferson Community Library begin in November of 1877, although the paper began in 1870. The Elk Point Leader debuted in 1890. The Leader bought out the Courier in 1913 and became the Leader-Courier.

In preparation for the Texas Centennial Exposition to be held in 1947, Dallas installed parking meters on its main downtown streets. The Jan. 16, 1936 Leader-Courier reported attendants mounted on horseback would be patrolling the streets instructing drivers on how to use the meters. An hour’s parking would cost 5¢.

A particularly nasty spell of heavy snow and cold weather hit the state in late January-early February 1936. According to the Feb. 13, 1936 paper, over 10,000 mallard ducks were starving at Lake Andes in northeastern South Dakota. Local hunters were calling for donations of corn to feed the birds, which usually over-wintered on the warm artesian lake waters with no problems, but the heavy snow made it impossible for them to find food.

The bright note from the weather was that ice on the Missouri River had frozen to a depth of up to two feet, making for a good ice harvest. The measurement was made at a gage just west of the Joe Austin farm south of Elk Point.

The March 12, 1936 paper reported the sheriff was stopping trucks with too-heavy loads on the roads north and west of Elk Point. Roads were in such bad shape, a load limit of five tons was in place. The state closed Hwy 77 between Elk Point and Beresford, and traffic was diverted to Vermillion and up Hwy. 19.

