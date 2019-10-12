150 Years: Girls basketball teams play tough

The earliest archives of the Union County Courier at the Elk Point-Jefferson Community Library begin in November of 1877, although the paper began in 1870. The Elk Point Leader debuted in 1890. The Leader bought out the Courier in 1913 and became the Leader-Courier. In 1947, the Leader-Courier purchased the Union County Herald.

The Jan. 31, 1963 The Pointer carried an account of one of the first girls basketball games played at Elk Point High School. A team made up of juniors and seniors played four five-minute quarters and a bonus fifth. Honorary referees were Parris Erickson and Gerald Hanson. According to the report, the coach had to stop the game frequently to explain the rules, especially personal fouls.

“The information, although of extreme importance, apparently went unheeded by some. For instance, Viola, even though warned sufficiently, still fouled out in the third quarter.”

A series of dancing classes was held for high school and junior high students, as reported in the March 7, 1963 paper. They learned the basics of the Madison, Hully-Gully, Fox Trot and Swing.

