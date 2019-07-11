“Cash only” at local businesses

The earliest archives of the Union County Courier at the Elk Point-Jefferson Community Library begin in November of 1877, although the paper began in 1870. The Elk Point Leader debuted in 1890. The Leader bought out the Courier in 1913 and became the Leader-Courier.

A number of ads in the Jan. 6, 1938 edition were run by businesses which would no longer accept credit, doing cash business only. They included Halverson Hardware, Silverberg Grocers and the nine members of the Elk Point Service Station Dealers Association.

National Wildlife Week was celebrated in March, according to the March 17, 1938 paper. Local Boy Scouts, under the direction of Professor Heisler, were selling National Wildlife Stamps to help fund conservation work. The McCook Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League planned a program at the McCook school that week.

The first payments of the federal 1936 Soil Conservation program were made to Union County farmers, as reported in the April 5, 1938 paper. Local farmers shared $159,000 from the program.

The weekend schedule for Riversioux Park was printed in the May 12, 1938 paper. Orville Kay and his swing band played Friday night and Happy Jack and Russ Pike with their oldtime orchestra entertained Saturday. Sunday was devoted to roller skating, with free entertainment at 9:30 p.m. Tiny Little and his orchestra were the featured entertainment May 27.

