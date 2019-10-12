A dream come true for Kruse

A local resident will soon release his first book – a horror novel – A Dream of Darkness. Cory Kruse is a former middle school English teacher and currently works at Bishop Heelan as the Director of Annual Giving.

Kruse’s love for reading pushed him into writing along with guidance from various English teachers. In an attempt to enter another world, Kruse would either read or write – making time vanish. Always having a passion for telling stories, Kruse knew that he would write a book someday.

“Being a published author is the first dream I can remember having,” Kruse said. “As a child, I would spend hours at our kitchen table furiously scribbling away in a beat-up spiraled notebook, imagining myself walking into a bookstore one day and seeing my name on the shelves.”

Now that dream is coming true.

