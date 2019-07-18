Don’t tie up the switchboard

The earliest archives of the Union County Courier at the Elk Point-Jefferson Community Library begin in November of 1877, although the paper began in 1870. The Elk Point Leader debuted in 1890. The Leader bought out the Courier in 1913 and became the Leader-Courier.

Notice to the public from the front page Jan. 4, 1940:

“In case of Fire, please do not call the Telephone Operator to inquire of its location. This practice causes an overload on the switchboard and delays the operator in getting information concerning the fire to the fire boys promptly. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. Signed, Elk Point Fire Chief and Telephone Manager.”

