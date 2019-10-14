Schools receive 2018-19 report card: DV above state average

Students whose native language is not English are experiencing increased success in mastering the language, according to the 2018-19 South Dakota Report Card. The number of students considered on track to English language mastery grew from 33 percent in 2017-18 to 45 percent in 2018-19.

“This is great news for one of our quickly growing student populations,” Secretary of Education Ben Jones said. “It means that schools recognize the growing diversity of our communities and are taking steps to support these students in order to facilitate their learning.”

Several factors may be contributing to the increase, including greater awareness among educators about the challenges English-learners face and the strategies needed to make course content understandable. South Dakota also has seen an increase in individuals who have specific training to teach this group of students. The percentage of teachers fully certified to teach English-learners was 81 percent in 2018-19, up from 54 percent five years ago.

