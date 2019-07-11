Lakeshore Estates, sewer rates tabled

Due to absences, both on the council, and of information and documentation, the North Sioux City City Council tabled various items at its meeting Monday night, July 8, including Lakeshore Estates extended warranty, developer’s agreement amendment and second addition plat and raising of sewer rates.

Council President Dan Parks ran the meeting in lieu of Mayor Randy Fredericksen, who wasn’t present. Also, not present were City Administrator Ted Cherry, City Attorney Darrell Jesse and council member Doug Berg.

The agreement with Lakeshore Estates was tabled after it was discovered the council did not have the current contract in front of them and it had not been reviewed by Jesse. However, developer Bart Connelly stated they agreed to all the terms the city put forth, except the extended warranty on the pavement. The extended warranty would ensure the developer replaced any cracked paneling within the life of the Tax Increment District instead of within the first two years.

“It’s my understanding is that we’re down to the issue on the warranty of the pavement,” Connelly said. “There may be some other open issues, but it’s really regarding the warranty for cracking – not so much cracking – but the displacement of the panels of more than a sixteenth of an inch. Our request is that we’re held to the same standards as the other recent paving projects in the city.”

City Engineer Greg Meyer said, along with the extended warranty, he had about five other punch list items that needed to be taken care of as well. Connelly said he agreed to the other items, just not the extended warranty.

Not wanting to make a motion with several conditions, the council tabled the Lakeshore Estates items with the possibility of a special meeting once all documentation is updated and contract approved by both parties.

