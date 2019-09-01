Garbage drives Jefferson budget

At a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Jefferson City Council approved the city’s 2020 budget.

Overall, the budget increased by just under $40,000, or 10 percent. Nearly all of the increase is due to a $20,463 rise in garbage collection costs. The city’s previous garbage collector, Independence Waste, was charging the city $11.50 per residence when the company went out of business. The new company, Loren Fischer Disposal, charges $16.50. The company was the only one to submit a bid for the service when the city advertised back in June.

The city also raised the amount it will spend on street repairs next year, from $69,597 to $85,054.

On the revenue side, the only major increase comes again in the sanitation department, where fees go up from $24,600 to $51,282 to reflect the increase approved by the council in July.

Levies for property taxes see a rise from $192,030 to $204,512, around 6.5 percent.

The complete budget is printed on page 13.