150 Years: Dial your own calls

The earliest archives of the Union County Courier at the Elk Point-Jefferson Community Library begin in November of 1877, although the paper began in 1870. The Elk Point Leader debuted in 1890. The Leader bought out the Courier in 1913 and became the Leader-Courier. In 1947, the Leader-Courier purchased the Union County Herald.

The Jan. 7, 1965 paper announced that Elk Point telephone customers would soon be dialing their own long-distance calls. A new switching station in Sioux City allowed callers to bypass the switchboard to call anywhere in the continental U.S. The service was only available to South Dakotans in the southeast part of the state.