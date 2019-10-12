Husky blue coming to EPJ

The Elk Point-Jefferson School Board held a special meeting to approve a $140,969 contract to begin repairing roofs at the school.
The first part of the process involves repairing metal trim around the school. Heartland Roofing will apply two coats of cork to the red tile that runs around the buildings, paint the metal around the entrances and the metal that surrounds the middle school gym, music and kitchen area. It will both cover and insulate those areas. The cork will be colored as close to Husky blue as possible. The work carries a 10-year warranty.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.