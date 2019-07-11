DV board begins new year

At its regular meeting Monday, July 8, the Dakota Valley School Board moved quickly through a number of routine agenda items to start the 2019-20 year.

The board elected Steve Kistner as its president and Jeff Dooley as vice president. They set the board meetings on the second Monday of the each month at 7 p.m. They approved Liberty National Bank as the official depository and the Dakota Dunes/North Sioux City Times as the official newspaper.