Wagner heads for base

Dakota Valley’s Richard Wagner is finally going to fulfill his lifelong dream – to be in the military. Ever since he was a young boy, Wagner wanted to serve his country.

“I basically always wanted to have some sort of career in the military,” Wagner said. “My first option was enlisting, but my parents were really set on making sure I had some type of college education and getting an undergraduate degree before I went in. So I took a look at the academies and didn’t really think it was a good fit for me because I didn’t know what branch I wanted to go into exactly.”