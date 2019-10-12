Groethe charged with mail fraud

A former employee of Load King Trailers in Elk Point has been charged in federal court with one count of Mail Theft and 12 counts of Mail Fraud.

A grand jury indictment says Jennifer Groethe of Elk Point embezzelled over $135,000 from Load King through a scheme involving checks from Sioux City Compressed Steel that were made out to Groethe, rather than Load King. The thefts took place from February 2018 to January 2019, according to the indictment.

Union County State’s Attorney Jerry Miller said the case is in federal court because the alleged scheme took place in both South Dakota and Iowa – Groethe took the checks from the mail in South Dakota but cashed them in Sioux City, according to the indictment. Mail Theft and Mail Fraud are federal offenses.

Groethe had her first court appearance Sept. 26 in Sioux Falls. She is represented by Jason Tupman of the Office of the Federal Public Defender.

A jury trial is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.