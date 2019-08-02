Excellence there, excellence here

There are a number of similarities between the Alcester-Hudson and Elk Point-Jefferson school districts. Probably the biggest is academic excellence. Both schools regularly top the state in test scores.

That tradition of excellence helped bring EPJ its new middle school/high school principal, Skyler Eriksen.

“That was one thing that was definitely intriguing about Elk Point-Jefferson,” he said. “I’ve known the academics have been set at a high standard. Everything they do around here is done well.”

Eriksen started his career at A-H, teaching fourth grade and last year adding in Athletic Director.

“It was a great starting location for me,” he said. “I learned a lot from the people around me.”

Eriksen grew up in Presho, SD and graduated from Lyman High School. He was involved in many different activities throughout high school and played football and wrestled. Eriksen got his undergraduate degree at Dakota Wesleyan where he played football for the Tigers. His masters degree is through South Dakota State University.

He and his wife, Mara, have two children – Lillie, 3, and Leo, 1. Mara was an elementary Special Education teacher in Beresford, but plans to take some time off to stay home with their children. They’re looking forward to becoming part of the Elk Point and Jefferson communities.

