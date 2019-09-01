A bad news, good news situation

Crews working for Midcontinent Communications were in town last week burying fiber optic cable. As they worked to cross Main Street, they hit a water line, forcing the city to shut down service to Lewis Drug and the Elk Point Athletic Club.

Elk Point city workers had to dig out a patch of concrete to replace a six-foot piece of water line. Public Works Superintendent Trevor Job said they buried the line again, but the patch will have to wait for the dirt and gravel to settle before new concrete can be laid. That should be done in about a week.