Weldons to perform at Prairie Estates

Gary and Mary Weldon, professional entertainers from Little Sioux, IA, will bring their show, “Singing to Seniors,” to Prairie Estates in Elk Point Friday, July 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Gary is a crooner and ventriloquist. He has been a professional entertainer for over 30 years. He sings tributes to such famous singers as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin. Mary handles the sound tech duties during the show.

Recently, five “Little Crooners with Big Voices” joined the show, singing songs from the Great American Songbook. They always bring back youthful memories to the folks in the audience.

People from the community are invited to this free show. It will be a good time to visit friends at the center and then accompany them to the show.