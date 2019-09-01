Get to the Point deadline

The 6th annual Get to the Point running events will be Saturday, Sept. 21 with registration and packet pick up at the HomeTowne Inn (exit 18 off I-29). The races feature a timed half and 5k, as well as a youth fun run for ages five to eight and nine to 12.

The course is flat and on blacktop, with plenty of break stops and portable restrooms.

Pre-register by Sept. 6 to reserve a dry-fit shirt. Some are handed out on a first-come basis the day of the race. Registration fees go up Sept. 1. Call the HomeTowne Inn at 605-356-2667 for a room.

Enter now at online event registration services at GetMeRegistered.com under Get to the Point running. Proceeds support scholarships at Vermillion, Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson high schools.