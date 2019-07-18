Fair parking questionable

Once again, Union County Fair Supervisor Janet Lingle and the Union County Board of County Commissioners are dissatisfied with Farmer’s Coop Society (FCS) over the condition of the parking area FCS leases from the county. At its meeting July 16, the board discussed the ramification the county now faces because of FCS’ actions.

The county had filed a breach of contract with FCS in 2016 after the same situation occurred.

According to Lingle and the contract, FCS needs to be off the property and have it reseeded by May 15. However, this year, the area wasn’t reseeded until June 15 and is still a mudhole.

“I was up there on Friday [July 12] and I’m a little concerned that we are not going to be able to park there during the fair,” Lingle said. “There’s actually water standing. I don’t know, but somehow, there’s this little gully thing that somebody dug to try and release some of that water.

“And that corn that was in there is fermenting in the water,” Lingle continued. “Some of it is stuck in the ground. It’s actually bubbling.”

See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.