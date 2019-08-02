Council approves garage variance

The Elk Point City Council held a special meeting Tuesday, July 23 with three items on the agenda. The first was to discuss a request from Tom Matthys for a variance to build an additional garage at 600 S. Pinckney. Matthys’ lot sits at the dead end of Pinckney Street and he wants to build a garage at an angle to his existing garage. It would be within 10 feet of the street, rather than the required 25.

The council talked about whether the city would ever extend Pinckney to the north. General consensus was that it is too expensive a project to complete anytime in the near future. They approved the variance.

City Administrator Derek Tuttle asked for council approval to advertise for bids for the swimming pool. The committee is working with Caruthers Engineering, a firm out of Kansas City. Once the bids are returned, the committee and the city will have a better idea of the costs involved in building a new pool. Then it could set an election to consider a bond to pay for construction.

A firm bid will also make fundraising easier, according to Mayor Deb McCreary, who also serves on the pool committee. People feel more comfortable giving to a project with a finite cost, she said.

